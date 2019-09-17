Authorities say on Sunday, September 15, officials responded to a call at the Hallmark Apartment complex located at 1066 Cody Road North for the report of a small child down.
They say it was reported that a one and a half year old girl had ingested lighter fluid.
The toddler was transported to the hospital. Officials say the little girl was treated upon arrival but did not survive.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.