MOBILE, Ala. – The Mobile Police Department Guardian Initiative will present COLOUR – a town hall meeting designed to create open lanes of understanding and respect between police and the community.
The public is invited to voice concerns and issues related to law enforcement, share how police can better serve their community and get help if they have been a victim of crime.
The town hall meeting will take place Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Murphy High School Auditorium, 100 S. Carlen St.
Participants’ feedback will be used to evaluate and improve police-community relations.
The town hall meeting includes a panel discussion with FOX10 News Reporter Toi Thornton serving as the moderator.
The panelists are Police Chief Lawrence Battiste; Dr. Linda Ding, trauma surgeon of University Hospital; Dr. Krista Mehari, assistant professor of psychology at the University of South Alabama; Dr. Grant Zarzour, orthopaedic surgeon of the Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic; and Attorney Freddie Stokes.
