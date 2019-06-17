UPDATE FROM MPD: Cleon McCovey has been located and reunited with his family.
---
ORIGINAL STORY:
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police are asking for help in finding a missing 68-year-old man.
Investigators said Cleon McCovey has not been seen by his family since 1 a.m. on Sunday, June 16. McCovey lives on Charleston Street and left his home sometime during the night.
Police said McCovey suffers from dementia, schizophrenia, and is bipolar. Investigators also said McCovey does take medication for his medical issues but his medication was left at his home.
McCovey is known to frequent the area of the Salvation Army and the Greer's Food Store. In July 2018 he walked away from his home and was found three days later. He is also the brother of Willie McCovey, the late Baseball Hall of Fame member from Mobile.
If anyone has information on Cleon McCovey's whereabouts, they are asked to call 251-208-7211.
