MOBILE, Ala. (WALAO) - Police say on Wednesday, November 25 at approximately 11:46 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle for no tag in the area of Cody Road and Zeigler Boulevard.
It was then determined the vehicle was stolen.
They say at approximately 9 a.m., the victim reported that his vehicle was stolen from Shogun Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, 7038 Airport Boulevard, and that the keys were inside the vehicle at the time of the theft.
Paris Rudolph, 20, was arrested and faces charges of receiving stolen property 1st degree.
