MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This is part of the overnight crime recap distributed by the Mobile Police Department.
Assault 2nd (Self-Defense)
On Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at approximately 12:05 p.m., two men were involved in a verbal dispute in the area of the Circle K located at 4362 Government Street. The subject pulled a knife out and threatened the victim, who in the process broke the subject’s phone. The victim used city bus transportation to go to Target to purchase pepper spray and then returned to the area and pepper sprayed the subject in his face. While being pepper sprayed, the subject retrieved his knife and cut the victim.
Attempting to Elude, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Drug Paraphernalia
On Thursday, October 22, 2020 at approximately 3:38 p.m., police observed a vehicle run a stop sign at Village Green Drive and Azalea Road. The officer caught up to the vehicle at Cottage Hill Road and initiated a traffic stop. However, the driver failed to stop until he reached Boulevard Park. James Buford, 31, was arrested.
