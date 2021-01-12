MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have arrested two women in connection to a January 4 assault at Azalea Pointe Apartments.
According to police, the victim told officers that she returned home on the day of the attack around 10:45 a.m. and closed her door without locking it. She said unknown females entered her apartment without permission.
Police say one of the subjects stuck the victim several times with an aluminum bat and a second suspect used a can of pepper spray to cover the victim's face.
They say the victim's vehicle was also damaged during the incident.
Tinathia Jones, 24, was arrested and Trinaye Jones, 23, turned herself in. There is a warrant for the arrest of the other suspect involved.
Both women face burglary 1st charges in addition to assault 2nd, criminal mischief 3rd and criminal use of a defense spray.
