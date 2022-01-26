MPD Wants A BIG Man Behind Bars

Mobile Police looking for a big, big guy they say beat up another man, then stole money from him.

This is 32 year old Eric D. Simmons. He's also known as "Big E", or just "E", on the street. He's charged with Robbery, 2nd Degree.

Earlier this month, investigators say the victim-whom Simmons knew-came to Simmons' house to buy something. There were four other people there at the time, as well. Simmons got upset about something, according to police, and he and the four other people started beating the victim, using their fists. The victim was allowed to leave, but needed medical attention. While the beating was going on, investigators say someone stole the guy's cash.

Eric D. Simmons is 6 feet, 2 inches tall; weighing 340 pounds, hence the street name, "Big E." He does have a prior Cocaine Trafficking charge on his record, according to MPD, as well as other drug charges.

If you have seen Simmons, or know where he is, call the Fox10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make the call, you don't have to leave your name.