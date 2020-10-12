MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to police on Saturday at approximately 5:37p.m., officers observed a male subject discharging a firearm from a silver vehicle.
They say officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Anders Drive near Valdez Drive. A pursuit ensued and ended when the driver exited his vehicle on foot. He was later apprehended without an incident. Landon Robinson, 19, was arrested.
Smith faces charges of attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, no pistol permit and failure to obey.
Receiving Stolen Property 1st and 4th
On Friday, October 9, 2020 at approximately 11:45 a.m., police responded to the 1100 block of Summerville Street in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle and detained the two subjects inside. The passenger was in possession of a stolen handgun. Archie Robinson, 35, and Courtney Fox, 35, were arrested.
Assault 2nd
On Friday, October 9, 2020 at approximately 1:35 p.m., police responded to the 1900 block of Brill Road in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Three witnesses stated that a male subject fired a shot that struck the victim. The subject fled the scene prior to police arrival.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Friday, October 9, 2020 at approximately 8:31 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of Green Park Drive in reference to a shots fired call. The victim stated that her residence was shot into while she and her two juvenile daughters were sitting in the living room watching TV. Two unknown subjects pulled in front of the residence and one subject exited the vehicle and fired multiple shots into the residence before returning to the vehicle and fleeing the scene.
Assault 2nd
On Saturday, October 10, 2020 at approximately 6:01 p.m., police responded to The Stadium Club, 3156 Airport Boulevard, in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers observed a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The subject fled the scene but was located and taken into custody on old Shell Road near Monterey Street. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Gregory Ramos Jr., 41, was arrested.
Receiving Stolen Property 1st
On Sunday, October 11, 2020 at approximately 4:56 p.m., police responded to the Waffle House, 3262 Dauphin Street, in reference to stolen vehicle. The victim stated that he located his stolen vehicle with the subject sitting inside of it at the location. The subject was taken into custody. Victor Weaver Jr., 20, was arrested.
Shooting into an Occupied Building
On Saturday, October 10, 2020 at approximately 9:21 p.m., police responded to the 1600 block of Sumner Drive in reference to a shots fired complaint. A witness stated that they heard multiple shots fired and that they saw two male subjects fleeing on foot to a light colored vehicle then sped away. A victim said that he had damage to his bedroom window from a bullet. No one was injured.
Assault 2nd, Shooting into an Occupied Residence (X2)
On Saturday, October 11, 2020 at approximately 11:34 p.m., police responded to the Linx Plaza Apartments, 6964 Airport Boulevard, in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A male witness stated that he and the victim were sitting inside the apartment when an unknown person fired several rounds into the apartment striking the victim. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Attempting to Elude, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On Sunday, October 11, 2020 at approximately 5:15 a.m., police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Ziegler Boulevard near Greenway Drive. The subject refused to stop, a pursuit ensued and ended when the subject crashed into a tree. He then fled on foot and was apprehended. Albert Murphy, 53, was arrested.
Burglary 3rd
On Monday, October 12, 2020 at approximately 10 p.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Brill Circle in reference to a residential burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers located two subjects removing appliances from the vacant residence. Both subjects were taken into custody. Robert Michon, 51, and Tiffany Dale, 33, were arrested.
