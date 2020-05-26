This account is from the weekend and overnight crime report recaps by the Mobile Police Department.
According to Mobile police, a woman jumped from a moving vehicle after she said her ex-boyfriend threatened to kill her.
They say on Sunday, May 24, at approximately 4 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue and Lincoln Street in reference to a robbery and kidnapping complaint.
The victim told officers that she pulled up to the Food Mart on Lincoln Street and left her vehicle to enter the store. She said when she returned to her vehicle, her ex-boyfriend was hiding in the backseat.
She told officers that he pulled a knife and drove off with her threatening to kill her. The victim stated she was able to jump from the moving vehicle and escape. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Attempting to Elude Police and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
On Friday, May 22, 2020 at approximately 1:53 p.m., police responded to the report of a traffic violation in the area of Broad Street and Dauphin Street. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver sped away. Officers pursued the vehicle to the area of Dauphin Street and I-65 Service Road where the driver stopped. 28-year-old David Williams and 20-year-old Johnny Woods were arrested.
Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument 1st
On Friday, May 22, 2020 at approximately 8 p.m., police responded to the Palmer’s Airport Toyota located at 470 Schillinger Road South in reference to possible identity theft. Upon arrival, the officer discovered a female attempted to purchase a vehicle with a forged Alabama driver’s license. 35-year-old Tiffany Richardson was arrested.
Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Criminal Mischief 3rd and Attempting to Elude Police
On Friday, May 22, 2020 at approximately 10:30 p.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Old Pascagoula Road and McDonald Road that had shown to be stolen out of another jurisdiction. The driver refused to stop and sped away. Officers pursued the vehicle for a short distance until the driver crashed at the dead end of March Meadow Drive. 21-year-old Tabitha White was arrested.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Saturday, May 23, 2020 at approximately 6:10 a.m., police responded to the 2600 block of Atoll Drive in reference to a shots fired complaint. The victim stated he was home when an unknown person(s) fired shots that struck the residence. There were no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Criminal Mischief 3rd, Resisting Arrest and Warrants
On Saturday, May 23, 2020 at approximately 11:15 a.m., police responded to the Park West Apartments located at 1663 Hillcrest Road in reference to the report of a subject looking in vehicles. Upon arriving to the area, officers saw a person fitting the description of the suspect given. Officers attempted to stop the suspect but he fled on foot. Officers apprehended the suspect but he failed to comply and fought with the officers. After a scuffle, 22-year-old Kadarius Bridgeway was arrested.
Theft of Property 4th, Attempting to Elude Police, Resisting Arrest and Possession of Burglary Tools
On Saturday, May 23, 2020 at approximately 5:30 p.m., police responded to Dillard’s located at 3201 Airport Boulevard in reference to the report of a theft of property complaint. Upon arrival, officers located a female suspect who was seen removing items without paying. Officers attempted the stop the subject but she fought with officers. The subject then fled exiting the store on foot. Officers pursued the subject and apprehend her in the parking lot. 44-year-old Iris Grainer was arrested.
Assault 2nd, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, Unoccupied Building and Unoccupied Vehicle
On Saturday, May 23, 2020 at approximately 7:30 p.m., police responded to the Summer Tree Apartments located at 608 Azalea Road in reference to a shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a male victim had been transported to the hospital with what was believed to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The victim stated he was at the location when an unknown group of females stated arguing and fighting. The victim stated that’s when he heard shots being fired and started running and was shot. The victim was unable to give any further information. The investigation is ongoing.
Traffic Accident (One Struck Serious Injuries)
On Sunday, May 24, 2020 at approximately 12:09 a.m., police responded to the 6800 block of San Marino Drive in reference to the report of one struck by a motor vehicle. The victim stated he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Officers continued to investigate and were able to locate a suspect and vehicle believed to be involved. The investigation is ongoing and charges are forthcoming on the suspect.
Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle
On Sunday, May 24, 2020 at approximately 10:50 a.m., police responded to the Cedar Tree Apartments located at 601 Village Green Drive East in reference to the report of a vehicle being shot into. The victim stated they have been having problems with a known male suspect and he had shot into the unoccupied vehicle. The subject fled on foot. There were no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Robbery 1st and Assault 1st
On Monday, May 25, 2020 at approximately 1:30 a.m., police responded to the hospital in reference to three shot. According to the victims, they went to the parking lot of 1975 Leroy Stevens Road to meet a male subject to conduct some type of transaction. Two male subjects showed up, approached the victims’ vehicle and attempted to rob them. Then gunfire was exchanged resulting in two victims and one of the subjects sustaining gunshot wounds. Those shot are listed in stable condition. Deale Watkins, 19, has been arrested for his involvement. The investigation is ongoing.
Assault 3rd
On Monday, May 25, 2020 at approximately 1:50 a.m., police responded to Providence Hospital in reference to one shot. The victim stated he was shot in the leg while standing outside of the 1600 block of St. Stephens Road. He witnessed two men get into a fight and one of them discharged a firearm toward his direction.
Theft of Property 3rd
On Monday, May 25, 2020 at approximately 8:50 a.m., police received a report about a stolen cell phone at Mobile Infirmary. Later, officers were dispatched to Wagner Street in reference to a suspicious call. Officers located the cell phone on Anthony Winston, 48. Winston was arrested.
Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment)
On Monday, May 25, 2020 at approximately 1:30 p.m., police responded to the 6600 block of Woodside Court West in reference to a domestic violence call. The victim stated that during an altercation, her boyfriend pushed her into a dresser drawer while she was holding their child causing a small bruise on the child’s leg. Jarvis Lewis, 26, was arrested.
Robbery 1st (Carjacking)
On Sunday, May 26, 2020 at approximately 7:30 p.m., the victim stated he was walking out of the Family Dollar located at 717 Dauphin Island Parkway when a male subject approached him with a knife. The victim stated as he ran from the subject, the subject entered his vehicle and drove away. Officers located the victim’s vehicle parked near the 500 block of Rickarby Street.
Assault 2nd (2X), Discharging into Occupied Dwelling (2X), Discharging into Unoccupied Dwelling, Discharging into Unoccupied Vehicle (2X), Criminal Mischief 3rd
On Monday, May 25, 2020 at approximately 10:20 p.m., unknown subjects fired shots into an apartment complex at Summer Tree Apartments, 608 Azalea Road, and fired shots into vehicles parked nearby. One man was shot multiple times and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Monday, May 25, 2020 at approximately 10:45 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Kellogg Street in reference to a call of shooting into an occupied dwelling. The complainant stated that when she returned to her residence from shopping, she observed an apparent bullet hole in her bedroom window and television. No one was injured.
Domestic Violence 3rd, Failure to Obey, Resisting Arrest
On Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at approximately 1:52 a.m., police responded to the 1500 block of Driftwood Drive South in reference to a domestic violence complaint with both parties on the scene. Officers attempted to separate the parties to investigate but Timothy Key, 35, would not comply and refused to be detained. After a struggle, officers were able to arrest Key.
