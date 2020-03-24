This is a part of the weekend crime report distributed by the Mobile Police Department. These crimes occurred March 20 through March 22.
Resisting Arrest, Criminal Trespassing 3rd, Assault with Body Fluids 3rd and Promoting Prison Contraband 1st
On Friday, March 20, 2020 at approximately 12:20 p.m., police responded to the Chevron Station located at 5454 Zeigler Boulevard in reference to the report of a trespassing. Upon arrival, officers saw the subject and he attempted flee. Officers gave chase and were able to apprehend him. The subject then fought with officers as they attempted to take him into custody. The subject while being placed into the patrol vehicle spit into the face of one of the officers. The officer and subject were both transported to hospital for treatment. The subject was later transported to the jail. 37-year-old Henry Dixon was arrested.
Assault 2nd (Domestic Related)
On Friday, March 20, 2020 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Pine Street in reference to the report of an assault. The victim and his sister were involved in an altercation that turned violent when she pulled a knife and stabbed him. The victim and suspect were both transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 39-year-old Emily Lee was arrested after being released from the hospital.
Domestic Violence Strangulation
On Friday, March 20, 2020 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police responded to Mobile Infirmary Hospital in reference to the report of an assault. The victim stated she was picked up by her ex-boyfriend and there was a female also in the vehicle. The victim stated her ex-boyfriend told her he needed to go back to his apartment and needed help finding his wallet. The victim stated when she walked inside her ex-boyfriend grabbed her from behind and choked her. The victim stated as she fled the location, the unknown female threw a glass object at her which shattered causing injuries. The victim’s injuries were non-life threatening. The investigation is ongoing.
One Shot (Accident Discharge)
On Friday, March 20, 2020 at approximately 5:13 p.m., police responded to the 2700 block of Thompson Drive South in reference to the report of one shot. The victim was in his room when a shot was fired that struck him. Officers discovered the subject in the other room next door was attempted to unload his gun when it accidently discharged. The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
Burglary 3rd, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance and Warrants
On Saturday, March 21, 2020 at approximately 4:30 p.m., police were patrolling in the 1000 block of Hillcrest Lane when they saw a vehicle occupied by two subjects. Officers then saw the two subjects taking items from a location in the area. After further investigation, it was discovered the two were involved in a burglary. 41-year-old William Cheatwood and 40-year-old Meriya Nease were arrested.
Domestic Violence Harassment and Communication
On Saturday, March 21, 2020 at approximately 7 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of Cornell Drive in reference to the report of one stabbed. The victim stated her boyfriend threatened to kill her, her kids and her father. The victim’s father then attempted to call police and the subject struck the father in the head with a bottle. The victim’s father was then able to stab the subject in self-defense. The subject fled the location but was located and transported to the hospital for his injury. Upon being released, 41-year-old Gary James was arrested.
Burglary 3rd
On Saturday, March 21, 2020 at approximately 7 p.m., police responded to Westwood Baptist Church located at 1101 Snow Road in reference to the report of an unknown male subject attempting to unlawfully gain entry into the location. Upon arriving in the area, officers found the subject behind a building next to the church. 39-year-old John McElroy was arrested.
Domestic Violence 2nd and Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief 3rd
On Sunday, March 22, 2020 at approximately 2:40 a.m., police responded to the 8100 block of Brandy Lane North in reference to the report of a domestic altercation in progress. The victim stated his ex-girlfriend came to the location and damaged his vehicle and also violated a protection order. 32-year-old Chinester Allen was arrested.
Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle
On Sunday, March 22, 2020 at approximately 2:56 a.m., police responded to The Estates at Lafayette Square Apartments in reference to the report of multiple vehicles being broken into. Upon arrival, officers were able to detain two subjects. Through the course of the investigation, officers discovered the two had been involved in multiple vehicle break-ins. 19-year-old Karen Yates and 24-year-old Trevalle Lockett was arrested.
Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle and Menacing
On Sunday, March 22, 2020 at approximately 9:40 a.m., police responded to the area of Chatham and Selma Street in reference to shots fired complaint. The victim stated he went to a location in the 900 block of Elmira Street to return items to his girlfriend. The victim stated while he was at the location a black Lexus pulled up occupied by known and unknown subjects. One of the unknown subjects pulled a gun and pointed at the victim and threatened to shoot him. The subjects then left the location and the victim followed to get a tag number. The victim stated while following the vehicle, one of the subjects fired a shot at him which struck his vehicle. There were no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling Multiple and Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle
On Sunday, March 22, 2020 at approximately 3:54 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of Wells Avenue in reference to the report of multiple residences being shot into. Upon arrival, officer discovered one vehicle and multiple residences had been shot into. There were no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On Sunday, March 22, 2020 at approximately 4:30 p.m., police responded to the Tower on Ryan Park Apartments located at 758 Saint Michael Street in reference to the report of drug activity. Upon arrival, officers were given consent to check the apartment and did locate illegal drugs. 35-year-old Marcus McElroy was arrested.
Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment
On Sunday, March 22, 2020 at approximately 8 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Holmes Drive in reference to a domestic altercation. The victim stated she and her children’s father had been involved in an altercation; he had taken her cell phone and then struck her several times. The victim stated she then armed herself with a gun and fired a warning shot to get the subject to leave her alone. The victim stated the subject then approached her and attempted to wrestle the gun away from her. The victim stated that’s when the gun went off and struck the subject in the hand. The victim’s injury was non-life threatening. 36-year-old Justin Evans was arrested.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling (3 Counts)
On Sunday, March 2, 2020 at approximately 8 p.m., police responded to the Mirabelle Apartments located at 6427 Airport Boulevard in reference to the report of three apartments being shot into. The victim of one of the apartment’s stated an unknown male knocked on the door and when the door was open the subject started shooting. No one was struck as the subject fled the scene. While fleeing, the subject continued to shoot and also struck two other occupied apartments. There were no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Criminal Trespassing 3rd, Public Intoxication, Failure to Obey, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On Sunday, March 22, 2020 at approximately 8:50 p.m., police responded to the Chevron Station located at 1275 Springhill Avenue in reference to the report of a subject trespassing. The subject refused to leave and when officers attempted to arrest him he resisted. The subject was taken into custody. 47-year-old Bentley West was arrested.
Burglary 1st
On Sunday, March 23, 2020at approximately 10:47 p.m., police responded to the 1500 block of Duval Street in reference to the report of a burglary in progress complaint. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect in the yard of the location suffering from a head injury. The subject was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The victim stated an unknown male subject had broken into his residence and that he defended himself by striking the subject. The investigation is ongoing and an arrest warrant is forthcoming upon being released from the hospital.
