Mobile, Ala. (WALA) - This is a part of the weekend crime recap distributed by the Mobile Police Department.

Robbery 1st (Suspicious Circumstances), Burglary 1st

On Friday, February 19, 2021 at approximately 5:57 p.m., police responded to the Beverly Motel, 4384 Government Boulevard, in reference to robbery. The victim stated that an unknown suspect entered his motel room, threw a towel over his face, and struck him several times while demanding money. The suspect took his wallet and cell phone and then fled the scene.

Assault 2nd, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle

On Saturday, February 20, 2021 at approximately 1:38 a.m., police responded to the hospital in reference to one shot. The victim was walking in the area of Bernice Hudson Drive near Kelly Street when several shots were fired, and he was struck. While shooting at the victim an occupied residence and unoccupied vehicle were struck. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Receiving Stolen Property 1st

On Sunday, February, 21, 2021 at approximately 1 a.m., police observed a vehicle that was parked in the McCoys Outdoors parking lot, 3498 Springhill Avenue, with a subject sitting inside. Officers made contact with the subject and further investigation revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Daphne Alabama. William McDonald, 54 was arrested.

Fraudulent Use of a Debit Card

On Sunday, February 21, 2021 at approximately 9:50 p.m., police responded to the Chevron Station, 1167 South Broad Street, in reference to a stolen credit card. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect and detained him. Rickey Dale Jr., 27 was arrested.

Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, No Pistol Permit

On Sunday, February 21, 2021 at approximately 5:18 p.m., police responded to the 4000 block of Tulsa Drive in reference to female firing shots at a male occupying a vehicle in the front yard. Officers located the female suspect in the area and detained her. The suspect stated that she pulled a pistol from her purse and fired it at the male victim as he was driving away from the scene. Jessica Bannister, 27 was arrested.

Assault 2nd

On Sunday, February 21, 2021 at approximately 5 p.m., police responded to the hospital in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male victim who was being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim stated that the incident occurred in the area of Cody Road and Victor Road. This investigation is ongoing.

Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, Assault 2nd

On Sunday, February 21, 2021 at approximately 6:53 p.m., police responded to the 1500 block of Basil Street in reference to one shot. The victim stated that he was driving on Basil Street near Gaston Street when an unknown suspect drove up behind him and fired multiple shots at him. The victim was struck, and his injuries are non-life threatening. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Attempting to Elude, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

On Sunday, February 21, 2021at approximately 9:37 p.m., police intimated a traffic stop in the area of Airport Boulevard near Pinehill Drive. The subject refused to stop; a pursuit ensued and ended at the Pathway Apartments, 2656 Pathway Place. The Subject was taken into custody without incident. Officers discovered drug scales during an inventory of the vehicle. Tristen Joiner, 30 was arrested.