MPD: Woman Accused of Crime of Opportunity

There are crimes, and then there are crimes of opportunity. Mobile Police asking for the help of FOX10 News Fugitive Files to find a woman-they say-took the opportunity to steal someone's car keys, then their vehicle.
This is 24 year old Rhaena Storm Dawson. According to investigators, last month, Dawson picked up car keys someone left poolside at a local hotel. Once she found the vehicle matching the keys, she was gone in a stolen van. Police found the van in Tillman's Corner a week later, but Dawson had vanished.
Rhaena Storm Dawson is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds. She has brown hair, and brown eyes. M-P-D tells us she's no stranger to them. Despite her innocent looking appearance, they say she has extensive criminal record, ranging from assault, to prostitution.
If you have seen Dawson, call the FOX10 Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. Remember: you don't have to leave your name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.