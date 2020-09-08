MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a woman and charged her with reckless endangerment and marijuana 2nd after they say a minor child was left unattended in a hotel room.
According to police, on Friday, September 4 at approximately 5 p.m., officers responded to the Econo Lodge, 400 South Beltline Highway, in reference to an abandoned child.
They say the complainant stated that the cleaning crew was attempting to clean the room and discovered the 8-year-old child alone inside.
Officials say when the child's mother, identified as 30-year-old Meagan Taylor, arrived on the scene at approximately 6 p.m., she told officers that she left her son inside of the hotel room alone for approximately eight hours while she was at work.
