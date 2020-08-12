MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A woman was arrested and charted with two counts or murder in killings that took place late last year, the Mobile Police Department said this morning.
MPD said that, through the course of its investigation, Margaruita Dinkins, 30, was identified as a suspect. On Tuesday, Dinkins was located and arrested. She was charged with two counts of murder, police said.
It was on Dec. 22 last year when officers responded to the 2000 block of Steiner Street following a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two victims inside the residence, and the victims were pronounced deceased on the scene, police said.
Denkins remains locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail on two counts of felony murder, according to jail records.
The victims have been identified as 68-year-old George Longshaw and 44-year-old Harold Wallace.
This is an active homicide investigation.
