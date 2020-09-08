MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to police, a woman was arrested after a traffic accident on Sunday, September 6 on Carol Plantation Road and Bourne Road. The accident happened at approximately 10:28 p.m.
They say upon arrival officers located the vehicle overturned in the ditch and the subject standing on side of the vehicle holding an 18-month-old baby.
According to police, the subject, identified as 32-year-old Ashley Green, had a very strong odor of alcohol on her person and was taken into custody.
They say Green refused to take any field sobriety test. Medical responded to the scene to check her for minor injuries; the child had none.
Police say Green's mother responded to get the child.
