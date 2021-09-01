MPD: Woman "No Angel" for Shoplifting; Making Violent Threats

A woman-stuffing her purse with items from a drug-store-goes off on a clerk who confronts her, including threatening to shoot the clerk. That's according to investigators.

This is 47 year old Angel Nadine Banks. She's wanted for First Degree Robbery.

When the clerk asked Banks if she was going to pay for the items in her purse, police say she got belligerent, threatened to assault, then shoot the clerk. Banks left in a dark colored car, and hasn't been seen since.

Angel Banks is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. M-P-D tells us Banks is well known to them, and has used a couple of aliases in the past: Angel Pettway, and Angel Nadine Richmond, so be aware.

If you have seen Angel Banks, or know where she is, call the fox10 News Fugitive Files Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don't have to leave your name when you call.