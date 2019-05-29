Mobile police arrested a woman they say, "beat a child about the face and body with a belt," on Sunday, May 26.
According to police, officers responded to Azalea Pointe Apartments after a domestic violence complaint. Officials say it was reported to officers that a female was seen at the playground beating a child with a belt and that the child was balled up on the ground as the woman continued to beat her.
Officials say officers located the female at her apartment. Sedricka Latrice James, 23, was taken into custody. She was charged with domestic violence 3rd.
Police say DHR was notified and the child was placed in the care of other family members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.