MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This is a part of the overnight crime report distributed by the Mobile Police Department.
Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, Assault 2nd
On Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at approximately 12:14 p.m., police responded to University Hospital in reference to a female victim arriving with a gunshot wound. The victim told the officer that she was arguing with three subjects while she was sitting in her car at the 3800 block of Shelly Drive. When the subjects moved toward her vehicle, she began to back out of the driveway to get away. That is when one of the subjects, a 17-year-old female, shot at the victim’s vehicle and the bullet grazed the victim’s foot.
Domestic Violence 3rd / Criminal Mischief 2nd
On Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at approximately 1:50 p.m., police responded to the 4700 block of West Villa Drive for a domestic complaint. A male subject broke into his mother’s home and destroyed property. Joshua Ray, 32, was arrested.
Robbery 1st
On Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at approximately 9:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Key Street and the nearby Service Road in reference to a robbery to an individual. The victim informed officers that his car broke down on the Service Road. Four unknown subjects who were walking approached him. One of the subjects stuck a gun to his head and demanded his property. The subject then struck him with a gun several times and took his money. The subjects fled the location toward the bus terminal. The victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for the cuts on his head.
Robbery 1st, Burglary 1st
On Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at approximately 2:20 a.m., police responded to Knollwood Apartments, 1675 Knollwood Drive, in reference to a caller reporting that someone broke into his apartment. Two unknown male subjects armed with guns forced entry into the victims’ apartment by kicking in their front door. The subjects took one of the victim’s cell phone.
