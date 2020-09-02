MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police say a man dressed as a woman attacked another woman on the night of Tuesday, September 1.
They say at approximately 11:40 p.m., police responded to South Bay Apartments, at 649 New Jersey Street, in reference to one stabbed.
The victim told officers that a male dressed as a women attacked her outside an apartment.
According to the victim, the suspect approached her and stabbed her multiple times with a knife. The victim was transported to the hospital by private vehicle for life-threatening injuries.
The subject fled the scene prior to police arrival.
This is an ongoing investigation.
