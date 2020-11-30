MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police say officers arrested 21-year-old Mekel Moffatt after she admitted to abusing an infant.
According to police, on Sunday, November 29 at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to Summer Place Apartments, 557 Azalea Road, in reference to an infant being injured.
The mother, identified as Moffatt, told the investigator that she wanted the infant to stop screaming so she forcefully threw him from the bed to the floor near the closet.
Officials say that was a distance of roughly 11.5 feet.
They say Moffatt then called family members about the incident and the family members called police.
The infant was transported to the hospital. He sustained bruised lungs. The full extent of his injuries is pending further testing.
Moffatt faces charges of willful abuse of a child.
