MPD: Woman Wants Loan Re-paid-with Interest

Right now, Mobile Police searching for a woman who-they say-wanted interest on a personal loan by trying to steal it, using a gun.
This is 46 year old Ukecia White. According to investigators, White agreed to meet a guy, who owed her money, at a local bank on Government Boulevard and Pleasant Valley, last week. When he came out of the bank, that morning, he not only had the money he owed her, but some additional cash as well. That's when White decided she wanted ALL the money, say police. She pulled a gun to rob the victim, according to investigators, but he bolted. She fired one shot as he ran away. She disappeared, too. White, who has a long criminal record, is now charged with first degree robbery, and reckless endangerment.
Ukecia White is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds. M-P-D says she is armed and dangerous. If you have seen White, or know where she is, call the FOX10 NEWS Fugitive Files Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. Remember, when you call, you don't have to leave your name.
