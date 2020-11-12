MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a 32-year-old man after they say he broke into the home of a woman he was no longer dating. They found him asleep in her bed.
According to police, Thursday, November 12 at approximately 4:54 a.m., the victim told officers that when she returned to her apartment she saw someone inside of her apartment through a window.
They say once police arrived on the scene, a search was conducted and a male subject, identified as Eric Riley, was found in the victim’s bed asleep. The victim said she is no longer in a dating relationship with the subject.
Riley is facings domestic violence 3rd and criminal trespass 1st charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.