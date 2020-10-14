Much of Gulf State Park still closed one month after Sally

One month after Sally, Gulf State Park Pier is still in pieces.
2.4 million dollars worth of renovations were washed away with a portion of the pier just hours before the public would see it for the very first time.
Sally ripped through the local landmark on the very day Hurricane Ivan demolished the original pier 16 years ago.
"It was heartbreaking to have the pier damaged and not be able to open it at all. Its just heartbreaking. But our teams are rallying together and working really hard to clean it all up and we're making progress everyday," said Kelly Reetz, a Gulf State Park Naturalist.
Crews are rebuilding the pier piece by piece, as they work to collect hundreds of sections of the pier designed to break away from each other during storms.
Just across the street, State Park Road is now blocked off to drivers through Friday, as crews work to make repairs to Lakeview Trail.
This trail was also just renovated last year.
Campgrounds are still without power, and all reservations are being refunded until further notice.
Some trails have slowly began to reopen as crews get them cleared, but you can still expect to find several barricades throughout the park.
"There are reasons its closed, whether the pavement is washed out, or we may have a small sinkhole that we want to address, or cracks that could cause a bicycle to go down, so we ask please do not go around the barricades," said Reetz.
Reetz says they hope to have more and more portions of the park reopened over the coming weeks.
The park says it hopes to have the pier reopened by the end of the year, but still have a lot of work ahead as they assess structural damage.
They have been able to collect 200 panels that broke off from the pier, but are still looking for more.
You can identify them by looking for numbers on the sides, and are asked to report any found panels to Gulf State Park so they can collect them.
