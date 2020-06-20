CLARKE COUNTY Ala, (WALA) The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the cause of a deadly crash that happened late Friday night in Clarke County
According to officials with ALEA the crash happened south of Thomasville late Friday night. State Troopers say several people were killed in the crash. No other information has been released yet.
