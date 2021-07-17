OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. --According to the Okaloosa Sheriff's Department Almarante, Blackman, and North Okaloosa Fire Departments responded and are working on fighting a residential fire on Owens Road in Laurel Hill.
The homeowner suffered minor burns and was transported via EMS to the hospital.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.