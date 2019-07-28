Officials say on Friday, July 26, investigators and officers from the Brewton Police Department arrested several individuals on warrants for the distribution and possession of illegal narcotics.
They say during a period of several months investigators with the Brewton Police Department Narcotics Division made undercover purchases of illegal narcotics including MDMA (ecstasy), cocaine, synthetic cannabinoids (spice) and marijuana resulting in warrants of arrest for 10 suspects.
According to authorities, seven suspects were arrested and authorities are still searching for three others.
Those arrested are:
Jermaine D. Montgomery (32) - Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance(cocaine)
Darryus J Jackson (25) - Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance(MDMA)
Eddie D. Smith II (28) - Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance(synthetic cannabinoids)
Deondrae A. Smith (29) - Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance(synthetic cannabinoids)
Keith R. Campbell (56) - Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance(cocaine)
Trevon L. Smith (21) - Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance(MDMA)
Mario F. Lane (46) - Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana in the First Degree
Suspects who are still outstanding:
Denzell S. Mallard (25) - Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance(synthetic cannabinoids)
Kendale M. Peterson (32) - Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana in the First Degree
Frank J. Williams, Jr. (31) - Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana in the First Degree
