Today, December 19, 2019, The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security, US Customs and Border Patrol conducted an Undercover Narcotic Warrant Round-Up. The warrants covered both the North and South part of Mobile County. MCSO Deputies along with our partner agencies listed above, arrested 25 people and transported them to Metro Jail.
At approximately 6:45 am during the round up, shots were fired at 11123 Old Moffett road. The Shooting investigation is being handled by State Bureau of Investigation (SBI)
UPODP - Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
UPOCS - Use/Possession of Controlled Substance
Arrested Person(s):
1. Jack Manche: (3) Felony Sex Offender Violations
2. Jason Rowell: (3) Felony Youthful Offender Violations & (1) Mis. Traffic Violation
3. Nicole Fountain: (1) Felony UPOCS & (2) Mis. UPODP and Marijuana 2nd
4. John Fountain: (2) Mis. Resisting Arrest and Obst. Gov't Operations
5. Jeremy Sanders: (1) Felony Trafficking Meth
6. William Beritech: (1) Felony UPOCS and (2) Mis. Marijuana 2nd and UPODP
7. Michael Lane Jr: (2) Mis Marijuana 2nd and UPODP
8. Nicole Fountain (1) Felony (2) Misd
9. Gary Gurley – (1) Felony (1) Misd
10. Zachary Harvey – (1) Felony
11. Jason Lanier (1) Felony (2) Misd
12. Willaim Marrow (1) Felony
13. Greg Murphy – (1)Felony
14. Hayley Nader – (1) Felony
15. Mark Perry – (1) Felony
16. Chris Sanders (1) Felony
17. Nicholas McLeod (1) Felony
18. Daron Dees – (1) Felony
New Cases:
1. Jonathon P. Eady: (1) Felony (1) Misd Poss of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia S19-12-0357:
2. John Fountain – (1) Felony (1) Misd Obstruct / Resisting
3. Jason Rowell – 4 MISD
4. Jack Manche – 3 Felony/ 1 MISD
5. Michael Baker – (2) Misd Poss/ Para/Mariij 2nd
6. Michael Lane – (1) Misd Marij 2nd
Total Arrests: 24
Total Felony Warrants: 25
Total Misdemeanor Warrants: 23
