UPDATE: The Bayway accident has been cleared. All travel lanes are open as of 9:27 a.m.
---
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Emergency responders are working a multiple-vehicle accident on the Interstate 10 Bayway as of 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.
The accident is between Exit 35 US 90/98 and Exit 30 Causeway. Westbound travel lanes were blocked, although as of 8 a.m. it appeared some traffic was moving slowly past the accident scene in the right westbound emergency lane.
There is no word yet about possible injuries.
