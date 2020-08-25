It's election day for more than 20 municipalities in Mobile and Baldwin counties.
Many communities are voting for their next mayor and city council or town council members.
One of the bigger races for mayor is in Fairhope. Incumbent Karin Wilson is facing off against three challengers: John Manelos, Annette Sanders and Sherry Sullivan.
All the candidates say managing the city's growth is a main priority. But each has different ideas on how.
In Mobile County one of the bigger mayoral races is in Prichard, where eight people are challenging incumbent Mayor Jimmie Gardner.
The candidates are Quinn Austin-Pugh, Linda English Burse, Rodney Tyreese Clements, Reginald Davis, Ron Davis, Gabriel Dortch, Charles Harden, Lorenzo Martin, and Mayor Gardner.
Polls will be open in all 20 municipalities from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
