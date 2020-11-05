FAIRHOPE, Alabama – The Fairhope Municipal Pier and North Beach Park will re-open to the public by the end of business on Friday, November 6, following repairs necessitated by damage sustained during Hurricane Zeta.
While the Municipal Pier will be open from sunrise to sunset, public restrooms remain closed. At this time there is no potable water on the site, and pier lights remain non-operational. Crews will continue to work to get all functions of the pier restored as quickly as possible.
The North Beach South pier, North Beach North pier remain closed at this time as we complete necessary repairs. Piers at Orange, Pecan, Pier and White have been inspected and are open for residents to enjoy.
To report any problems, please call 251-928-8003.
