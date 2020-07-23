A 42-year-old man arrested in Baldwin County faces a murder charge after the body of his wife was found in South Carolina, according to authorities.
According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, it was about 3 a.m. on Sunday when a patrolling deputy encountered a suspicious vehicle at the Marathon gas station on Highway 287 in Bay Minette. The vehicle was occupied by two males.
The business was closed so the deputy made contact with the vehicle occupants to determine what they were doing, according to the BCSO. After speaking with both occupants, the BCSO says, it became evident that criminal activity was taking place.
Investigators say the driver told the deputy that he was being forced to drive the other occupant to Texas from South Carolina.
The deputy arrested Dionicia Abarca, 42, on a charge of unlawful imprisonment and transported him to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Corrections Center. The driver of the vehicle was released and allowed to return to South Carolina.
On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office learned from detectives with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina that they had discovered the body of a female. The body was located in a shallow grave in a cornfield.
The investigation determined the decedent was the wife of Dionicia Abarca and that she had been murdered, according to the authorities.
Detectives with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office drove to Baldwin County and arrested Abarca for murder. Abarca waived extradition and was transported back to South Carolina.
