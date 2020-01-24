BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A man is now charged with murder after leading police on a chase and crashing into an innocent woman’s vehicle, according to the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office.
Summerdale police say Pearly Mason died at the hospital, just days after the police chase Wednesday evening.
Thomas Norton, 29, is charged with murder. Police say he had warrants for burglary and rape out of Mississippi. He is now facing an additional charge of murder in Mason’s death.
A judge set his bond Friday at $245,000, the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office says.
