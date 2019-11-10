MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) Mobile police have made an arrest in a murder investigation.
According to Mobile police officers responded Saturday around 8:55 p.m. to a call of one stabbed at the Eastwyck Apartments on Village Green Drive East. When officers arrived on the scene they found one male victim. The victim identified as 40 year-old Demarco Mitchell appeared to have stab wounds to his body.
Officials say that a woman was also at the scene. She has been identified as 50 year-old Youlanda Bell. Mobile police took her into custody. Bell has been charged with murder.
