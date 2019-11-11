MOBILE, Ala (WALA) Mobile police have made an arrest in a murder investigation.
According to officials officers were dispatched to 800 block of Dauphin Island Parkway Sunday night to a call of one shot. When officers arrived they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as 33 year-old Marcus Gordon. Mr. Gordon was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
During an investigation Mobile police located and identified a suspect in this case. Police identify the suspect as 36 year-old Jeremaiah Allen. Mobile police arrested Allen and have charged him with murder. Allen was transported to Metro jail.
