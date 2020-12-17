ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office say a murder suspect is in custody.
Deputies were searching for 25-year-old Charlie Richardson Jr. in connection to the shooting death of 32-year-old Kewhaw Dernard Thompson.
The shooting took place Wednesday, December 16.
Deputies responded to the 100-block of Concordia Boulevard for a reported gunshot victim where they discovered Thompson's body.
Richardson faces 1st degree murder charges.
At this time, ECSO Investigators believe the shooting was drug related, dealing with the synthetic drug Spice and that the ECSO Narcotics team has already served two separate search warrants this year on the same house for Spice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.