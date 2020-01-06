MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile murder suspect, who was out of jail on bond, is now back in Metro Jail, accused of a new crime. Trenteon King, 20, is now facing a robbery charge.
His arrest likely came as a surprise. King showed up to court Monday on a summons for an unrelated crime -- when he was cuffed and taken back to jail.
Police say he's the prime suspect in an armed robbery December 16th.
King's return to Metro comes three months after he was released on a $75,000 bond for a 2016 murder. He was 17 years old a the time of his arrest. Investigators say he and another suspect gunned down 20-year-old Deanthony Means on his girlfriend's front porch on Lillian Drive in Theodore. There were reports of more than 30 rounds fired.
During his more than a year and a half in jail -- court documents show King's request for "youthful offender status" in the case was denied.
While he was arrested Monday -- the motion to revoke his bond was filed December 17th -- a day after the armed robbery. If bond is revoked he could be there for a while as the murder case is still open and no trial date has been set.
King is due back in court on Thursday on the motion to revoke his bond.
