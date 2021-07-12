ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A suspect wanted for a murder was killed early Monday morning in a shootout with Escambia County deputies in Florida.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says that at 2:45 a.m. deputies located the suspect who was wanted for a murder that occurred in Okaloosa County.

The suspect was a passenger in a white Ford Escape. When Escambia County deputies stopped the vehicle at Inez Street and Carrick Street, the ECSO says, the suspect jumped out of the passenger seat and immediately fired multiple rounds at the two deputies.

The ECSO says the deputies returned fire, striking the suspect twice.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to authorities.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement responded to investigate the shooting.

Authorities say the incident was captured on body cameras and in-car video.