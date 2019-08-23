MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- According to the Mobile County Sheriff''s Office, a murder suspect was mistakenly released from Mobile County Metro Jail. Later, jail records show, he turned himself back in.
The MCSO says that on Wednesday Nathaniel Sebastian was released from Metro Jail. According to jail records, Sebastian had a $100,000.00 bond that he was able to make. On Thursday, Sebastian was arrested on his previous murder charges with a $250,000.00 bond.
Mobile Metro Jail had no record of a grand jury indictment on Sebastian that had the bond set at $250,000 on Wednesday when he was released, according to MCSO.
Sebastian, 34, of Wilmer is charged with the 2017 murder of his mother, whose body was found in a barrel underneath the front porch of their residence.
