A suspect in a murder that occurred on Schwarz Street at Hathcox Street last month pleaded not guilty to the crime Wednesday morning.
Geoffrey Johnson, Jr., one of two teens arrested in the case, is charged with intentional murder in the death of 20-year-old Zackory Cortez Mose.
Johnson's bond was set at $150,000.
Margarrius Mike Horn, 18, was arrested Friday, January 31. He also faces murder charges in the crime. He also faces counts of carrying a pistol without a permit and marijuana possession.
According to the ADA on the case, the teens were captured on surveillance video killing the victim.
