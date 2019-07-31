Murder suspect Jamie L. Vaughn was recaptured by authorities after an escape from the Fountain Correctional Facility.
Authorities say Vaughn escaped on Wednesday, July 31 at approximately 8:10 a.m. and was recaptured about an hour later.
They say Vaughn was captured in Brewton.
