ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office are searching for a homicide suspect after they say a man was shot to death on Wednesday, December 16.
Deputies responded to the 100-block of Concordia Boulevard for a reported gunshot victim.
They say deputies located 32-year-old Kewhaw Dernard Thompson deceased in the residence from an apparent gunshot wound.
The suspect, 25-year-old Charlie Richardson Jr., was identified as the shooter and is now wanted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for 1st degree murder.
At this time, ECSO Investigators believe the shooting was drug related, dealing with the synthetic drug Spice and that the ECSO Narcotics team has already served two separate search warrants this year on the same house for Spice.
If you have information concerning Charlie Richardson’s whereabouts, call the ECSO at (850)436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850)433-STOP (7867).
