BALDWIN CO. (WALA)- Robertsdale Police released new surveillance video showing the moment three cars were lit on fire in a Baldwin County neighborhood.

It happened on Gemstone Drive near County Rd. 55 between Loxley and Robertsdale.

At 10:16 pm on June 20, 2021, you can see one vehicle go up in flames, then another flash of light and finally a third. A truck and two cars were set on fire in just 10 seconds.

The culprit finished the job and ran away, seemingly tripping in the grass before he hopped into his car and sped off.

RPD also released stills that seemed to show the suspect planned the arson. The time stamp showed the same car likely casing the area around 4:40 pm, before he carried out his plan less than six hours later.

Last week, a viewer sent us video showing the vehicles literally bursting as neighbors screamed for the family inside the home, just feet away from the cars, to get out. First responders got the family of three out of the home safely and put out the blaze.

Neighbors told us they were on high alert.

Cheray Bixler, neighbor said, "To know that somebody purposefully came in here and doused our neighbors car with fire..is very unnerving."

Police said the suspect was in a dark colored, four door car that's possibly a Toyota Camry.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident or can help identify the suspect and/or the vehicle seen in the videos and photographs, please contact Corporal Overstreet with Robertsdale Police Department at 251-947-2222.