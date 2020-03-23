MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Although healthy, younger people may be able to fight off COVID-19 or even not show any symptoms, families and doctors fear for those who aren’t so fortunate.
“My biggest fear is actually not coronavirus, but complacency and that’s what we’re up against, said Dr. Brian Heller with Southern Cancer Center.
Dr. Heller joins thousands of doctors around the nation who are stressing the importance of everyone doing their part to curb coronavirus.
He says if healthy people go about their daily lives as if coronavirus won’t affect them the weakest are the ones who will suffer.
“This is something that is… it involves every single one of us and I’ve never seen cancer patients and immunosuppressed patients as a group face such hazards and that’s why we’re working so hard to keep them safe.”
Like 11-year-old Ava Smith, who just finished her 6th round of chemo at Children’s of Alabama earlier this month with two more to go.
“I have her at home. That has no immune system, you know.”
Amber Smith asks people not to take this pandemic so lightly for the sake of those like her daughter, Ava.
“And it’s scary. It’s real scary knowing I’m doing everything I can to protect Ava. I’m changing in my garage. I'm leaving my clothes outside. I’m wearing a mask. I am going straight to a shower because she is at home when i get home from work, a job that I have to do, being a nurse.”
Dr. Heller says anyone with underlying medical conditions like diabetes, lung disease, heart disease, even as simple as high blood pressure are all at an increased risk because of coronavirus.
Doctors say the most important thing to note about COVID-19 is that the virus can be contained.
So, while it may seem small, doing your part in social distancing is crucial.
