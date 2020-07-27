MONTGOMERY, ALA. (WALA)- A potentially dangerous delivery might be on its way to your mailbox. Mysterious seeds from China, have showed up in multiple states, including Alabama.
The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries Commissioner, Rick Pate, said everyone should take this seriously.
"We haven't seen anything similar to this ever before," Pate said.
It's a possible scheme called agricultural smuggling.
Pate said, "It could be some publicity stunt, that somebody is doing and trying to get a bunch of attention. it could be anything at this point. you could think the worst that it's some plant they're trying to send over here or it could have coronavirus contamination or it's as simple as somebody get some intention on a new product they're going to introduce us to."
Pate said the plan is to germinate the seeds in their lab in Montgomery to see just what they are, but no one has turned them in yet.
Some people in Utah planted the seeds they received, but Pate issued a strong warning against that.
"The worst thing that could happen until we know what it is is somebody take it out of package and handle it or certanly not plant it or flush it or throw it out window or put it in trash can where it can end up in landfill," Pate said.
Pate said agriculture leaders across the country should find out what the seeds are by the end of the week.
The Better Business Bureau said it could be a scam where companies send you a product and post a fake review in your name.
The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) releasing this Monday:
"The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries has received multiple reports of “unsolicited” China origin seeds being delivered to residents across the state through the United States Postal Service (USPS). The packing is often mislabeled as “jewelry.”
So far, residents from several other states including, Arizona, Delaware, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington State have reported receiving suspicious packages of seeds. This practice is known as agricultural smuggling.
“We urge all residents to be on the lookout for similar packages. These seeds could be invasive or be harmful to livestock,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate.
Currently, we are asking recipients of “unsolicited seed” to follow the instructions below:
1). DO NOT plant the seeds and if they are in a sealed package, do not open the sealed package. Also, DO NOT dispose of the seeds.
2). Report suspicious seed deliveries to USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and maintain the seeds and packaging until USDA provides further instructions. This may be used for evidence.
Call 1-800-877-3835 or email to SITC.Mail@aphis.usda.gov. For more details visit https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/planthealth/import-information/sa_sitc/ct_antismuggling.
USDA will be releasing official guidance (including additional instructions for reporting unsolicited seeds). These instructions will be shared as soon as possible."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.