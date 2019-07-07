MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A doorbell camera caught a naked man walking right up to a front door in West Mobile Friday morning, and the same guy is accused of taking a dog, which later returned home.
FOX10 News is concealing the man's identity because Mobile police haven't revealed he's been charged with a crime.
"Nobody was hurt, the guy was apprehended by the police," the homeowner who nabbed the doorbell camera video said. "He’s going to get the help he needs, hopefully.”
The man's bold early morning stroll happened Friday around 2 a.m., per the doorbell camera's timestamp.
“It’s one of those situations where you don’t know whether to arm yourself or just laugh at the guy but it didn’t’ take but five seconds to realize, this is one you laugh at," the same homeowner said. "He never actually rang the bell he just showed up on the porch, without a stitch on, naked as a jaybird."
Several of the homeowners FOX10 spoke to in the area of Cottage Hill said the incident is alarming, and are hoping the man gets the help he needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.