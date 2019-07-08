MOBILE, Ala.(WALA)-- “I woke up this morning to this news that we have this streaker that’s lurking in our neighborhood.”
Officers were called to patrol a West Mobile neighborhood early Friday morning near Lloyd Lane.
"He was just parading around buck naked."
No one was hurt, not even the doorbell was pushed.
"Wasn't trying to break in."
Though nobody actually saw this guy with their bare eyes, doorbell surveillance did around 2:00 a.m. Friday.
"He just showed up on the front porch without a stitch on him."
Many in the area were surprised to learn of the bizarre incident.
"Naked as a j-bird"
One neighbor says the man did take a dog, which later returned, from a yard.
Leaving some a little confused.
"You don't know whether you should laugh arm yourself or just laugh at the guy."
And others deeply disturbed.
"Is it a one time thing, was it a prank? You know those are the concerns. But even if it was a one time, it's one time too many."
Officers say a police report was not made and they were only called to patrol, but never found the guy.
