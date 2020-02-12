On Tuesday, February 11, 2020 the Foley Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of Detectives from the Baldwin County Drug Task Force and Agents and Task Force Officers of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at the residence of 420 West Peachtree Avenue in Foley.
Police arrested 37-year-old Amanda Faith Fields on four counts of felony illegal possession of a credit/debit card after she was found to be in possession of current credit and debit cards belonging to a dead man.
Authorities also arrested her mother, 57-year-old Jane Fields Franks on one count of misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia after methamphetamine drug paraphernalia was recovered from her bedroom.
Additional warrants were drawn for distribution of a controlled substance methamphetamine on 34-year-old Clinton Wade Terrell II who is currently incarcerated in Baldwin County Corrections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.