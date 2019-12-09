PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA)-- It's a text message Vonnie McNease never expected to see and now will never forget.
Her husband, Kevin, telling her there was a "possible active shooter" at work.
She says in that very moment it was so surreal.
"I had the news on and they said building 633 so I texted my husband and I said 'what building are you in?" and he texted me back and said it was 633."
That building would soon be surrounded by crime scene tape.
The site of a terrorist attack.
She says her husband and two others were in a classroom when they heard the shots.
"Somebody said 'are they training out there?' and were like 'no, don't think so.' So my husband opened the door, put his head out and he heard two shots and then three shots," said McNease.
She didn't hear back from him until over an hour later at 8:26 a.m. when he wrote her saying the shooter was dead and that he was ok.
Saying "this is why we always say 'I love you.'
Vonnie says Kevin, a search and rescue crewman of 18 years, instructs international students in various subjects.
She says, though he didn't know the shooter, when he saw his photo he recognized him.
