PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- The 2020 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show scheduled for Oct. 16-17 in Pensacola has been canceled.
According to a posting on the Blue Angels Facebook page, the decision to cancel the show was made after considering all possible options, but "was fundamentally a decision to ensure the health and safety of our personnel and the greater community. We look forward, however, to hosting the Air Show again in November of 2021."
“We know how important the Air Show is to the community and the Navy, but after considering every possibility, we felt that in this challenging COVID-19 environment that this was the most responsible course of action to protect the health and safety of the community and our NAS Pensacola personnel,” said Capt. Tim Kinsella, commanding officer, NAS Pensacola, for the announcement.
“The Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show is a special and unique event that we look forward to every year. We love to highlight the amazing people of Naval Aviation and share a spectacular Air Show with our friends, families and community. This was an extremely difficult decision in challenging times, but in the end, we must remember that our top priority is to ensure the safety of our community.”
The annual two-day air show attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to NAS Pensacola. The 2019 air show had an approximate attendance of 180,000. The 2021 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show is currently scheduled for Nov. 5 and 6, 2021, and will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Blue Angels.
