The commanding officer of NAS Pensacola is speaking out about the actions by Navy security personnel when the attack happened on base last Friday.
Captain Tim Kinsella is telling stories of bravery.
He said, "The Navy security force personnel that responded: they ran there in the face of danger."
Kinsella said he couldn’t speak about the investigation itself or provide specific details about what happened the morning of the attack, but he did give an example of the courage of one of the Navy security force personnel.
He said, "It’s been reported in the news that we had a deputy, or an officer, that was wounded. He didn't want to leave, didn't want to leave. He didn't want to leave his shipmates."
It's been reported six Saudi students who were known associates, and fellow students, with the terrorist suspect are not allowed to leave the base.
So, what about the safety of people on NAS Pensacola?
Kinsella said, “I can’t speak to specifics about our security posture, but I will say that this base is safe, and the events of last Friday proved that we have the right people in the right place with the right training to get to a situation on time to neutralize a threat and make this place a safe place to be."
This Friday morning, sailors from Naval Hospital Pensacola put up red ribbons on the bridge leading into the base to honor the victims.
Kinsella says the Navy is concerned about the physical and mental well being of its people.
He said, "We have facilities, we have counselors, we have folks here that are standing by ready and able to help them when necessary."
And he says is important that the base gets back to a sense of normalcy.
Kinsella said, "We all grieve. We are still grieving, but we're moving forward. It was a sucker punch, but we're getting right back up and we're right back at it. Our fighting spirit is strong."
The main investigation itself is being conducted by the FBI.
